Alen Rakipovic Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Alen Rakipovic, a technology leader, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the highly anticipated book, Influence and Impact, alongside the esteemed Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe.



Alen Rakipovic’s journey into the world of leadership and persuasion began as a teenager working in his father's family business. He witnessed firsthand his father's unique ability to inspire and influence others, a quality that left a lasting impression on him. This early exposure to effective leadership and persuasion has been a cornerstone of Alen’s professional philosophy.



Venturing into the technology sector, Alen has built and led software organizations in consumer tech and asset management at renowned companies such as Amazon, Meta, and Capital Group. His roles have spanned across diverse challenges, including machine translation, AI, investment risk management, and advertising technology. Leading teams across three continents and seven countries, Alen has developed a deep understanding of global business dynamics and the power of technology to drive change.



Alen is passionate about leveling the playing field through technology and education. As an advisor to several early-stage companies and an investor, he is committed to building technologies that positively impact people's lives. His career mission is not only to develop impactful technologies but also to cultivate teams that find joy and laughter in their work.



In Influence and Impact, Alen Rakipovic will bring his extensive experience and unique insights into the power of persuasion in business. His contributions will make this book an essential read for professionals aiming to master the art of influence in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.



Alen’s dedication to innovation and his commitment to building positive, inclusive environments reflect his belief that technology and education can transform lives. His experiences at leading tech companies and his advisory roles position him as a thought leader in leveraging technology for societal benefit.



