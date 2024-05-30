Conference for career guidance in AI, semiconductors held in HCM City

VIETNAM, May 30 - HCM CITY — The HCM City Computer Association and HCM City Artificial Intelligence of Things Club organised a conference for career guidance in artificial intelligence of things on May 30.

It sought to offer career orientation for high school, college and university students to help enhance workforce quality in the fields of AI and semiconductors.

Vũ Anh Tuấn, general secretary of the association, said Việt Nam is focusing on training high-quality manpower for the semiconductor industry.

His association would work with city’s educational facilities to provide career guidance, with this event being the first step.

In the last five years, there has been a greater focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) in schools around Việt Nam, a large number of STEM clubs have come up and contests have been instituted in these subjects.

This helps foster a passion for technology among students from a young age, he said.

Ngô Quốc Hưng, founder of the startup studio Centre of Talent in AI Startup Studio, said his institute offers training in AI programming to students, and highlighted the importance of combining the teaching of technology with lively practical applications in AI to inspire passion and startup ideas and make students want to join big AI companies down the line.

Students who are passionate about technology should start to do small projects that might only require a small investment but lead to big projects in future, he said, pointing out that would be a great learning experience even if the projects fail.

Experts from the Centre for Technology Business Incubation (at the HCM City University of Technology) and chip research and development company Nanochap shared experiences and startup models in the semiconductor industry.

Việt Nam is becoming a top destination for companies in the semiconductor industry, who are building new factories or carrying out expansion worth billions of dollars.

It has a favourable location in Southeast Asia, a large supply of necessary rare earth elements for semiconductor chip production and a stable political environment.

Việt Nam's semiconductor industry is expected to be worth over US$6.16 billion by the end of 2024.

Thomas Rooney, senior manager of industrial services at Savills Vietnam, said the Government and businesses need to work together to improve the investment climate, infrastructure and manpower to create suitable conditions for the development of the semiconductor industry.

Việt Nam is also focusing on creating optimal conditions for AI research, development and application, and training a highly skilled workforce with the help of leading technology companies. — VNS