6 Tips to Prevent Pickleball Injuries to Your Feet & Ankles

Foot & ankle orthopaedic surgeons give advice on how to protect your feet and ankles as you stay active

Rosemont, Ill., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the weather warms up, more people are looking for ways to get outside and enjoy sports like pickleball. Pickleball has grown in popularity, but those interested in the sport should take precautions before getting on the court.

Unfortunately, over the last couple of years, foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons have seen an uptick of pickleball injuries in all ages, from experienced athletes to newcomers to the sport.

Some of the more common injuries include ankle sprains, Achilles tendon ruptures, and ankle fractures. Pickleball can also aggravate pre-existing conditions like Achilles tendonitis and arthritis pain. The injuries often occur from lunging for the ball or falling on the court.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons share 6 tips to help pickleball players enjoy the game all summer long.

1. Ease into the activity.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Hui Zhang, MD, from Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, says the accessibility of pickleball makes it a fun way to get more active and get back into shape.

“Unfortunately, a quick transition from a more sedentary lifestyle to playing a sport that requires push-off strength and motion can lead to injuries such as Achilles tendon ruptures,” Dr. Zhang said.

An Achilles tendon rupture or tear affects the back of the lower leg and is often seen in the classic “weekend warrior,” a person who goes from routine exercise to suddenly pushing it with explosive movements such as chasing down a ball on the court, he said.

Dr. Zhang advises gradually introducing more rigorous exercise and activities.

“If you’ve been on the couch all winter and now are looking to get back into shape, don’t go full speed right away into long distance running or playing a rigorous game of pickleball. Make sure to warm up by stretching beforehand or going for light jog before hitting the court,” Dr. Zhang said.

2. Stretch before and after play.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Alexis Dixon, MD, from the Heal Institute in Marina del Rey, California, said often people treat pickleball as recreation rather than as a sport, and do not stretch properly before a game the way they might for traditional racquet sports like tennis.

“Pickleball requires many of the same motions required of a tennis player, so calf stretches and balance exercises are very important,” Dr. Dixon said.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Seth O'Donnell, MD, from Southcoast Health in New Bedford, Massachusetts, agrees. He also advised staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, before, during, and after play, and of cooling down after games to maintain flexibility and help the body recover.

3. Wear appropriate shoes.

Dr. O’Donnell stressed the importance of appropriate footwear and noted that “running shoes” may not be the best for side-to-side activity like pickleball. Shoes should be comfortable and broken in (but not worn out) and provide appropriate support for the foot and ankle during the game.

Because pickleball, like tennis, involves cutting back and forth with planting and pivoting of the foot, Dr. O'Donnell recommends wearing shoes that can support this type of “start and stop” sideways movement to limit the risk of an ankle sprain.

4. Add variety to your exercise regimen.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Mimi Wang, MD, from the University of Florida in Gainesville recommends that pickleball should not be a person's only physical activity.

“Keep up your strength, endurance, and cardiovascular health with other exercises such as Pilates, yoga, walking, or biking,” she said. “My favorite exercise for strengthening the ankle and improving coordination is writing the alphabet with both feet.”

5. Let injuries heal before play.

If you do get injured playing pickleball, Dr. O'Donnell advises patients to ease back slowly into their favorite sport.

“There is definitely a passion for pickleball, and players want to return ASAP, but as we get older our bodies may not bounce back so quickly,” Dr. O'Donnell said.

Although most of the pickleball injuries are non-surgical, taking time for recovery and possibly physical therapy is important to minimize the risk of re-injury that could keep someone off the court even longer, he said.

6. Listen to your body.

If you have any known injuries, treat them with the same care that you would in any sports injury, Dr. O'Donnell said. For example, if you tend to roll your ankle, a brace or other support may be helpful.

“Most importantly, listen to your body,” Dr. O'Donnell said. “Even if you just have a small injury or some soreness, let it heal before getting back on the court.”

For any pickleball foot or ankle injuries, the doctors recommend seeing a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon.

“Keep in mind that professional athletes sprain their ankles and rupture their Achilles as well,” Dr. Wang said. “An injury does not mean you are not suited to play sports. Do not let the fear of injury stop you from keeping an active lifestyle.”

