Capt Hirams Resort Offers Dream Weddings on the Indian River
Celebrate Your Special Day at Sebastian Florida's Premier Wedding DestinationSEBASTIAN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capt Hiram's Resort, a premier wedding and event venue in Sebastian, Florida, announces the availability of its riverfront settings for weddings. Combining romance with a laid-back tropical vibe, Capt Hiram's Resort ensures every wedding is an unforgettable celebration.
Couples can exchange vows against the backdrop of the serene Indian River, with the sunset casting a golden hue over the waters. This enchanting experience awaits couples at Capt Hiram's Resort. Seasoned event planners collaborate with couples to create a memorable wedding day, ensuring every detail is perfect.
Capt Hiram's Ideal Wedding Venues
Capt Hiram's Resort provides two distinct venues, each offering unique features to suit different wedding styles and preferences.
Bimini Beach: Ideal for those seeking a casual, fun beach atmosphere, Bimini Beach can host up to 100 guests. This outdoor space is perfect for wedding ceremonies, cocktail parties, or evening luaus under the stars. It features a Bahamian ambiance, a covered area, a firepit, and a wedding pavilion with white benches.
Tiffany Room: For a more traditional setting, the Tiffany Room, located above Blackfins Restaurant, offers panoramic views of the Indian River Lagoon. Accommodating up to 150 guests, this private space features a large dance floor, a full-service bar, and private restrooms.
Luxurious Accommodations and Amenities
After celebrating, guests can enjoy the convenience of staying just 221 steps away at Capt Hiram’s 86-room boutique hotel. With its Key West charm and essential amenities, the hotel ensures a comfortable stay. Additionally, the sister property, Best Western Plus, is located less than half a mile away, offering more options for guest accommodations.
Exceptional Services for a Flawless Celebration
Capt Hiram’s Resort provides comprehensive wedding services, ensuring every aspect of the event is meticulously planned and executed.
Offerings include:
- Wedding planning services
- Venue setup and cleanup
- Ceremony arch
- Dance floor
- Tables and chairs
- Linens, silverware, and glassware
- Outdoor lighting
- Day-of coordinator
- Champagne toast
Gourmet Cuisine and Beverage Options
The culinary team at Capt Hiram’s Resort designs custom menus to suit individual tastes and preferences. A variety of dining options are available, including buffets, plated meals, stations, and family-style dinners. Bar services include cocktail receptions, dessert bars, hors d’oeuvres, tastings, bartenders, cash and open bars, champagne toasts, and house beer, wine, and liquor.
A Legacy of Excellence
Capt Hiram’s Resort, named in honor of Sergeant Hiram Collins, a World War II soldier and great uncle of founder Tom Collins, has been a cherished destination since 1986. Located on the Indian River Lagoon, the resort exudes a relaxed, tropical charm, providing the perfect setting for a dream wedding.
Plan Your Perfect Wedding at Capt Hiram’s Resort
Whether a sandy beach ceremony or a grand celebration in a spacious banquet hall is envisioned, Capt Hiram’s Resort has the perfect venue and amenities to make a wedding day extraordinary. The calming sea breezes and scenic river views set the stage for a day filled with love and joy.
Capt Hiram’s Resort invites couples to explore its enchanting venues and experience the seamless planning and personalized service that make every wedding truly special.
For more information or to book a tour of the wedding venues, contact Brianna Payne at (772) 581-6172 or visit: https://hirams.com/groups-meetings/destination-weddings/
About Capt Hiram’s Resort
Capt Hiram’s Resort is a leading wedding and event venue in Sebastian, Florida. The resort features 86 guest rooms and suites, a full-service marina, and multiple event spaces with stunning river views. Committed to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences, Capt Hiram’s Resort transports guests to "island time" with its laid-back tropical atmosphere.
To learn more about Capt Hirams Resort call (772) 388-8588 or visit https://hirams.com/
