DLNR News Release – Investigation of Cruise Ship Spotted Off the Napali Coast is Inconclusive, May 29, 2024

May 29, 2024

INVESTIGATION OF CRUISE SHIP SPOTTED OFF THE NĀPALI COAST IS INCONCLUSIVE

(HONOLULU) – A two-pronged investigation by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) failed to find evidence that the Celebrity Cruise Lines ship, Celebrity Edge, violated any state rules while sailing off Kaua‘i’s Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park, earlier this month.

DOCARE officers on Kaua‘i and O‘ahu investigated the incident after social media posts showed the 2,908-passenger ship allegedly sailing too close to the coastline and community concerns about the incident.

Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR) for Nāpali Coast ocean waters restrict any vessels carrying more than 50 passengers and requires such vessels to be at a distance of at least 3000 feet from the shoreline.

When the ship returned to port in Honolulu, O‘ahu-based officers boarded it and interviewed the captain and ship’s master. The captain said he was in full control of the vessel and was always in waters of not less than 30 meters depth. He was unclear as to the vessel’s distance from shore.

On Kaua‘i the investigation focused on identifying witnesses who could provide relevant information. None of the witnesses could factually conclude the 3000-foot seaward distance was violated. Some witnesses did not wish to be involved in the investigation and others only had second-or-third-hand information or repeated what they saw on social media.

The cruise line elected to include Nāpali Coast sailings after being unable to make port calls at Lahaina due to last year’s wildfires. However, it is the DLNR’s understanding that the cruise industry is sensitive to concerns expressed by residents.

DOCARE determined there is insufficient evidence that supports probable cause or that there is clear and convincing evidence to pursue any criminal or civil action at this time.

