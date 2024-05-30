CHRISTUS Health unveils new advanced robotic surgical systems

IRVING, Texas, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health announced today it has acquired 15 new cutting-edge robotic surgical systems for some hospitals across the not-for-profit Catholic health system.

“Robotic surgery techniques are rapidly evolving into the gold standard of care for a variety of surgical needs,” said Dr. Sam Bagchi, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at CHRISTUS Health. “I am excited about our leadership in transforming care for our patients as we work to create an amazing caregiving experience for our surgeons at CHRISTUS Health.”

CHRISTUS Health is committed to providing patients with innovative and compassionate health care. The new technology is part of CHRISTUS Health’s high-reliability strategy to continually advance the consistency and effectiveness of the care it is blessed to provide the communities it serves.

The Intuitive da Vinci 5 surgical system is used for minimally invasive procedures. It has robotic arms that surgeons completely control, translating their hand movements into smaller, more precise movements using tiny instruments. The system’s immersive vision system also provides surgeons with a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands throughout the surgery.

“The device and minimally invasive approach allow our patients to undergo their necessary procedures with less recovery time and provides them with optimal results,” said Dr. Doug Stoddard, director of robotic surgery at CHRISTUS Health. “Our patients may also experience less pain and scarring and less risk of infection.”

The new technology will be used for urology, gynecology, thoracic and general surgeries.

Procedures using this new robotic technology are now being scheduled and performed. For more information, visit General Surgery | Minimally Invasive Surgery | CHRISTUS Health .



About CHRISTUS Health

At CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is an international Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. We are a community of over 50,000 Associates, with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care—and all focused on our charitable mission. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

###

Attachments

Leigh Strope CHRISTUS Health (469) 282-2563 Leigh.Strope@christushealth.org