MGTO reminds visitors to pay attention to the latest weather conditions

MACAU, May 30 - The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued typhoon signal No.1 at 17:30 today (30 May). As the tropical depression is expected to further strengthen, there is a possibility that a higher signal may be hoisted in the future.

Affected by this, the weather in Macao is unstable. Visitors are advised to visit the website of Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau: https://www.smg.gov.mo/en , and the website of Government Information Bureau: https://www.gcs.gov.mo/news/home/en  for the latest information. The Tourism Hotline (2833 3000) operates 24 hours a day.

Tourist Information Counter of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) have displayed the typhoon warning, and has called for businesses to attend to related precautions in accord with the typhoon.

