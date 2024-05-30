Snake River Bridge - Additional bridge deck pour scheduled

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be continuing with the bridge deck concrete pours for the new bridge deck on the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 390. The deck pours are currently scheduled for Thursday, May 30 and Monday, June 3, beginning at 5 a.m.

Crews will again need to mobilize equipment to prepare for the job, including a pump truck and a loader. Due to the rising levels in the Snake River, crews are unable to work below the bridge and will have to reduce traffic to one lane for roughly a half hour, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations potentially until 6 a.m., but crews are hoping to limit the delays to less than a half hour.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb. com.