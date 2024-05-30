Submit Release
Tunnel closure tonight

Green River, Wyo.  The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to the Interstate 80 tunnels outside of Green River on the evening of Wednesday, May 29 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.   Crews will be performing annual maintenance on the electrical infrastructure, as well as cleaning and road maintenance. Similar work was performed earlier this month, but crews were unable to complete all the maintenance in one night and scheduled a second closure.

Crews will be closing one direction of the tunnels at a time, routing interstate traffic through Green River between exit 89 and exit 91, using Flaming Gorge Way. Signs and traffic control devices will be used to notify the traveling public of the closures and detours. 

WYDOT and local law enforcement recommend drivers avoid the area if possible, and remind drivers to reduce speeds through the town of Green River. 

 

