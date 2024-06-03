Revo Continues to Expand Retail Footprint with New Pop-Up Store in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Partners with Lekri Winery to Provide a Unique Dubrovnik Harbor Shopping Experience
What better way to enjoy an afternoon than tasting great local wine and trying on the best lenses on Earth?!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revo, the premium performance eyewear company known for its high-quality sunglasses, announces today the opening of a new pop-up retail store in the picturesque harbor of Dubrovnik, Croatia. This marks another milestone in Revo’s global retail expansion strategy, following successful openings in Barcelona, Spain, and SoHo, Manhattan.
Situated in the heart of Dubrovnik’s bustling main yacht marina at Lapadska Obala 17, the Revo pop-up store enjoys one of the highest traffic locations for tourists, boat owners, yacht owners, and cruise ship passengers. The location ensures maximum visibility and accessibility for both local and international visitors.
The pop-up store is situated at the Lekri wine shop - a renowned local winery – and is designed to enhance the customer experience with a unique blend of fashionable eyewear and exquisite local wines.
Open from May to October, coinciding with Croatia’s vibrant summer season, the store will feature a specially curated selection of Revo sunglasses tailored to the market’s needs; there will be an emphasis on glasses featuring Revo’s renowned Blue Water lenses, ideal for the sun-drenched Adriatic coast.
“We chose Croatia for its amazing summer tourist crowd as well our unique partnership with Lekri winery,” said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. “We are honored we can display our product in this prestigious location right at the seaside. What better way to enjoy an afternoon than tasting great local wine and trying on the best lenses on Earth?!”
Throughout the summer, the Revo pop-up store will host a variety of fun activations and promotions. Revo plans to partner with local and national Croatian sports champions and the country’s prestigious regatta events. Other highlights include collaborations with the Croatian national water polo and sailing teams, as well as hosting members of the Croatian Olympic Water Polo team. These events will provide customers with exclusive opportunities to engage with their sports heroes and experience the superior quality of Revo sunglasses.
To learn more about Revo and its new store location please visit: https://revo.com/
