Historic Building Converted to Housing in Onondaga

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the historic Moyer Carriage and Car Factory in the city of Syracuse has been transformed into a 128-unit, mixed-use, affordable and supportive housing development. This newly completed development adds to the region’s supply of housing at a critical time for Central New York’s growing economy, which is highlighted by the $100 billion in investment in semiconductor manufacturing over the next 20 years.

“The significant economic investments taking place in Central New York require us to find innovative solutions that will increase the supply of housing across the entire region,” Governor Hochul said. “The adaptive reuse of the Moyer Carriage and Car Factory transforms an important relic of this region’s past into new, modern housing in the heart of Syracuse’s North Side that will accommodate a growing workforce for years to come.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved over 2,500 affordable homes in Onondaga County. Moyer Carriage Lofts continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

All 128 apartments are affordable for households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income. The development includes 50 units with supportive services provided by Catholic Charities of Onondaga County. Rental and operating subsidies for these units will be funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

The factory complex, consisting of several buildings on the city’s North Side, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The site is well known to local residents for the historic factory building’s “little house on its roof.” The H.A. Moyer Company was one of the largest industrial employers in Syracuse around the turn of the 20th century, producing carriages, and then later automobiles. Constructed in several stages - primarily between 1882 and 1909 - the factory complex includes brick buildings that were used for manufacturing, storage, and shipping, and also served as company headquarters.

The development included the extensive rehabilitation of the interior and exterior of the historic structure. The rehabilitated buildings were also designed to meet criteria for Enterprise Green Communities certification. Environmentally sustainable features include low-flow fixtures, all LED lighting, and Energy Star appliances.

Participation in the State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program allowed site cleanup to be performed at the same time as site redevelopment. Cleanup activities included removal of contaminated soil and treatment of contaminated groundwater, which required construction of a stabilization system to preserve the exterior of the historic building.

Moyer Carriage Apartments was co-developed by Housing Visions and Redev CNY LLC.

State financing includes $3.6 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, $26.7 million in State and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and $10.7 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits that are estimated to provide nearly $14 million in equity. The project also received an additional $6.4 million in State tax credits after successfully fulfilling requirements of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Brownfield Cleanup Program. Additionally, the city of Syracuse contributed $500,000 in HOME funds.

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Moyer Carriage Lofts is an innovative approach to creating critically needed new apartments while also preserving a piece of the region’s history for generations to come. While this $55 million transformative investment will be a major benefit to Syracuse’s North Side, it will also provide a boost to the region’s overall housing supply with 128 sustainable, modern homes and on-site support services to help residents thrive. We applaud Governor Hochul for her continued commitment the revitalization of Central New York and thank her for making housing a cornerstone of her administration’s work.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Communities across New York State are renovating and reinvesting in their historic buildings to help address critical current needs, such as affordable housing. Through federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credit programs, resources like the H.A. Moyer Factory Complex can be transformed from an underutilized site into a true regional asset. I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing stable, affordable, and equitable housing in Syracuse and throughout New York State and thank the many project partners for recognizing the value of reutilizing remarkable historic resources such as this.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The revitalization of the Moyer Carriage Lofts site through New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program is providing a second life for this unique Syracuse local landmark as modern affordable housing in Central New York while also advancing DEC’s mission to protect public health and the environment. The Brownfield Cleanup Program is a powerful tool helping to transform blighted industrial properties into community assets, home to affordable housing, urban retail, and renewable energy projects, that are returning these parcels to the tax rolls while benefitting underserved communities.”

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Governor Hochul has dramatically increased the number of supportive housing units available to people living with mental illness, allowing them to live safely and independently in their own community. The 50 supportive units in Moyer Carriage Lofts will provide individuals and families with the assistance they need on their journey toward recovery; and the reuse of this distinctive, historic building provides an added benefit to the entire neighborhood.”

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “The Moyer Carriage Lofts on Syracuse’s Northside provide our community with much-needed affordable and accessible housing. Housing Visions working with Redev CNY, LLC and making this development a reality is reflective of Central New York’s commitment to neighborhood revitalization. The need for innovative housing solutions has never been greater, and the Moyer Carriage Lofts will help spur interest and investment in the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Ben Lockwood, President & CEO of Housing Visions said, “Housing Visions is pleased to bring the H.A. Moyer complex back to life on the Northside of Syracuse. Together with our partners, Ryan Benz and Steve Case at CNY Redev we were able to preserve an important piece of Syracuse history while also providing 128 units of high-quality, affordable, workforce rental housing. We are thankful for all of the governmental partners that contributed resources critical to the revitalization of this building including the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County, and New York State. The H.A. Moyer complex is a testament to teamwork and collaboration to enhance a neighborhood and expand the supply of housing in Syracuse. The ‘building with a house on top’ will stand as a powerful example of “Making the Vision a Reality” for Housing Visions for many years.

Rebecca Trevisani, Executive VP and COO, Housing Visions, said, “Moyer Carriage Lofts was a challenging historic rehabilitation and brownfield redevelopment, and today we embark on welcoming home our new residents. The duality of preserving a well-known community landmark while responding to the critical affordable housing shortage is what our work is all about. We are honored to work with our many partners that helped make today possible, and we celebrate alongside the community this much needed housing coming to fruition.”

Ryan Benz, Partner and Co-Founder, Redev CNY, said, “Our goal in redeveloping the Moyer Carriage Lofts was to create affordable, high-quality housing, while instilling new life to this building and the Northside Syracuse community. As we work towards a future that allows all to live in safe, affordable homes, the role of our partners, consultants, and HCR in particular cannot be understated. We're so proud of this project and the role it will play within the community and the impact it will have on people's families for generations to come.”

Accelerating CNY Rising

Today's announcement complements “CNY Rising” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. More information is available here.