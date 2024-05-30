Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,915 in the last 365 days.

Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, June 19, 2024, after the market closes. 

Steelcase Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, via live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SCS2024. A Replay will be available after the webcast concludes.

About Steelcase Inc. 

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design, research and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2024 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 11,300 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

Investor Contact:
Mike O’Meara
Investor Relations
(616) 292-9274		 Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505
   

Source: Steelcase
SC-ERR


Primary Logo

You just read:

Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more