Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Caribbean American Heritage Month

(Washington, DC) – Today, ahead of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs (MOCCA) are inviting community members to MOCCA’s signature Caribbean Heritage Month events, open to all Washingtonians. This year’s theme for the monthlong event series is “Celebrating Caribbean Contributions to American History, Life, and Culture,” and kicks off with a flag raising ceremony on Saturday, June 1 at the Banneker Recreation Center.

“We are a stronger and more vibrant city and region because of the contributions of our Caribbean community,” said Mayor Bowser. “I encourage all residents to join us as we celebrate and honor the rich and diverse history, contributions, and diversity of the Caribbean American community through music, dance, food, and more.”

Since 2006, June has been designated as Caribbean American Heritage Month by Presidential Proclamation. The month-long observance promotes the rich culture and heritage of the Caribbean American people and their contribution to the United States. There are approximately 80,000 Caribbean Americans living in the DC area.

“For Caribbean American Heritage Month, we embrace the accomplishments and aspirations of the countless individuals of Caribbean descent residing in the District, all while paying tribute to the collective narrative of resilience that has intertwined and enlivened our region throughout history,” says Natalee S. Snider, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs. “The Caribbean identity is not monolithic; rather, it is a myriad of cultures, languages, and faiths flourishing both in the U.S. and the Caribbean islands and nations, emblematic of the diverse essence that characterizes the American narrative.”

All month long, MOCCA is partnering with community-based organizations to host events that will showcase the rich heritage of the Caribbean community across DC. Events include:



Flag Raising Ceremony: A flag raising ceremony delving into the rich history of Caribbean Heritage Month

Flavors of the Caribbean Kickoff: Experience the delicious cuisine, vibrant music, and more that celebrate the rich Caribbean culture

MOCCA 2nd Annual Caribbean Cultural Concert: A showcase of dance, storytelling, poetry, folk singing, drumology, and the pulsating rhythms of steelband, soca, and reggae

Taste of Caribbean Dance: Caribbean dance and fitness workshops, along with a vibrant vendors’ market

