Alpha Controls Announces Upcoming Head Office Relocation and Expansion

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently celebrating their 45th anniversary, leading Canadian instrumentation distributor & service provider, Alpha Controls & Instrumentation is eager to announce that they will be relocating and expanding their head office and calibration laboratory before the end of 2024.



Construction has already begun on their new home in partnership with RMG Contract Interiors Inc. and is set to be completed by the fall season. The new office will remain in Markham, Ontario but will provide significantly more square footage to advance the operations and accommodate continued business growth.

“We are thrilled to be relocating our head office, which is conveniently situated just down the road from our current location. Moving into this new space will ensure that we are in the best position to continue providing the right technology solutions and support to our customers. This move represents another significant milestone for Alpha Controls, and we couldn’t be more excited,” says President of Alpha Controls, David Sand.

Alpha Controls’ new location, located at 2900 John St in Markham, Ontario, better accommodates their growing team, will feature a larger warehouse to allow for an increase in inventory and improved lead times for their customers, as well as a future lab expansion, which will extend their calibration capabilities.

Currently Alpha Controls offers service to the following calibration disciplines:

Temperature

Humidity & Dew Point

Electrical

Pressure

Particles

Flow

Gas*

Analytical*



*Gas and Analytical calibrations are NIST only

Alpha Controls would like to thank you for your ongoing support and business over the years, and are looking forward to servicing you from their new building. Please note all other contact details will remain the same.

For 45 years, Alpha Controls’ family owned and operated business has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. They carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But their support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Their in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. They also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish. www.alphacontrols.com

