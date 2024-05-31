RealTrends ranks Alex Perry of Allie Beth Allman & Associates top luxury real estate agent in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
A top-producing agent at Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Alex Perry has been named #1 in Dallas/Fort Worth and Texas luxury sales.
One of the Dallas estates sold by the city's top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry, at 5038 Deloache Avenue. The 1.6 lush acres sit in the coveted Preston Hollow neighborhood.
Breathtaking, 360-degree views surround the 29th-floor penthouse of The W in Dallas, offered by Alex Perry.
Spanning more than 13,000 square feet, the home at 5330 Park Lane in Dallas is a classic French estate sold by Alex Perry.
#1 Texas luxury agent gives insight into post-pandemic home-buying market, 2024 real estate outlook
His national ranking climbed into the top 20 this year, according to the RealTrends Rankings, in partnership with The Wall Street Journal. RealTrends today announced its annual The Thousand rankings of U.S. real estate agents.
“We had a much more challenging market in 2023,” said Perry, who has been building his business for nearly 20 years. “Deals took longer to close. We had to negotiate harder and keep closer track of all the basics – appraisals, inspections and financing.”
After several years of unchecked price growth during the pandemic, the market was very price sensitive in 2023. Perry said sellers felt they had the advantage, but buyers were wary of paying high prices. Rising interest rates didn’t help.
Allie Beth Allman & Associates President & CEO Keith Conlon said Perry’s insight and knowledge of the Dallas/Fort Worth and the national real estate market has led to his continued success as the top real estate agent in Texas and Dallas Fort Worth.
“It’s a testimony of his incredible hard work, market knowledge and ability to solve challenges for his clients,” Conlon said.
Brokerage founder and Executive Director Allie Beth Allman said Perry’s RealTrends achievement for 2024 comes as no surprise – she has watched him work tirelessly to build his business every day.
“My firm was founded on entrepreneurial spirit, and Alex Perry exemplifies that spirit with hard work, dedicated service to others and the desire to get the deal done,” said Allman.
Perry said this year’s RealTrends accolade means even more to him, as he faced a series of personal, life-changing experiences in 2023 that gave him a new perspective on how he perceives work and personal success.
He woke up every day wanting to provide solutions for his clients, but he also knew he needed to make changes so he could balance life and work. Real Success is about having a real life of purpose and freedom.
The RealTrends announcement comes just as he launches a new project focused on finding balance in life – the Alex Perry on Fire podcast. It premieres June 5 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.
“I’m a deal junkie, and I love what I do, but I’m realizing life is not merely about the destination of achievement, especially a financially successful one,” he said. “A full life is about embracing the highs and the lows, and finding a balance that is sustainable.”
Perry said achieving another top-performing year would not have been possible without his colleagues at Perry Wisdom Barrett Real Estate Group and Allie Beth Allman & Associates – and without the many people helping him find a life of both achievement and balance.
Many of them appear on the Alex Perry on Fire podcast in its first season.
“The one thing I have learned is that people want to get real,” he said. “They are sick of surface conversations, and that’s what the podcast is about. My guests share insights that create energy and growth no matter what business we’re in or ranking we have in our respective fields.”
As the grandson of three-time Wimbledon tennis champion Fred Perry, Alex Perry is a big sports enthusiast. He plays tennis occasionally, as well as golf.
