Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Orgalutran, ganirelix, Date of authorisation: 16/05/2000, Revision: 25, Status: Authorised

In studies, the most common side effect with Orgalutran (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) was a skin reaction at the injection site, mainly redness with or without swelling. For the full list of all side effects reported with Orgalutran, see the package leaflet.

Orgalutran should not be used in people who may be hypersensitive (allergic) to ganirelix, to any of the other ingredients, to GnRH or to other GnRH analogues (medicines that have a similar structure to GnRH and modify the activity of GnRH in the body). It must not be used by women who are pregnant or breast-feeding, or in women with moderate or severe kidney or liver disease. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

Sometimes, the ovaries can over-respond to stimulation. This is called ‘ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome’. Doctors and patients must be aware of this possibility.