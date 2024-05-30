Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Avamys, fluticasone furoate, Date of authorisation: 11/01/2008, Revision: 23, Status: Authorised

The recommended dose of Avamys for patients aged 12 years and over is two sprays in each nostril once a day. This can be reduced to one spray in each nostril once symptoms are controlled. The lowest effective dose that keeps symptoms controlled should be used.

For children between six and 12 years of age, the recommended dose is one spray in each nostril once a day, although this can be increased to two sprays if symptoms are not controlled.

To get the most benefit from the medicine, it should be used regularly and at the same time every day. It usually starts to work from eight hours after the first spray, but it may take several days to get the maximum benefit. Avamys should only be used for as long as the patient is exposed to the allergen, such as pollen, house dust mites or other animals.