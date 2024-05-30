Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Kapruvia, difelikefalin, Date of authorisation: 25/04/2022, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

Kapruvia was effective at reducing the severity of pruritus in two main studies involving adults experiencing moderate to severe itchiness associated with chronic kidney disease. The main measure of effectiveness was a self-reported reduction of the worst level of itchiness experienced in a day.

The first study involved 378 adults with chronic kidney disease who had been on haemodialysis for at least three months. Of the patients taking Kapruvia, 51% reported a reduction of at least three points on the itchiness scale, compared with 28% who were taking a placebo (dummy treatment).

In the second study, involving 473 adults with chronic kidney disease who had been on haemodialysis for at least three months, 54% of the patients taking Kapruvia reported an improvement of at least three points on the itchiness scale, compared to 42% of the 236 taking a placebo.

