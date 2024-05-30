Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Baqsimi, glucagon, Date of authorisation: 16/12/2019, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

The company that markets Baqsimi will provide educational materials for doctors, patients and caregivers with information on how to use the medicine safely and how to identify and report side effects. The company should also provide a demonstration kit including a training device to healthcare professionals who will prescribe Baqsimi as well as patients or carers if they request it.

Recommendations and precautions to be followed by healthcare professionals and patients for the safe and effective use of Baqsimi have also been included in the summary of product characteristics and the package leaflet.

As for all medicines, data on the use of Baqsimi are continuously monitored. Side effects reported with Baqsimi are carefully evaluated and any necessary action taken to protect patients.