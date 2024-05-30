Statement from Dr. James Weber, CEO of GI Alliance, on the Passing of Basketball Legend Bill Walton

Dallas, TX, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with deep sorrow that we at GI Alliance acknowledge the passing of basketball legend Bill Walton. Bill was not only an extraordinary athlete, known for his remarkable skills and achievements on the court, but also a beloved public figure who touched the lives of many through his charismatic personality and insightful commentary. Bill passed away at his home in San Diego at the age of 71, after a battle with colon cancer.

"Bill Walton's passing is a profound loss, not just for the sports community, but for all who admired his resilience, spirit, and contributions beyond the basketball court," said Dr. James Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "His life and career were a testament to overcoming challenges and achieving greatness. As we mourn his loss, we also need to focus on the critical importance of colon cancer screenings and regular colonoscopies."

Colon cancer remains a significant health threat , claiming thousands of lives each year despite being highly preventable with proper screening and early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States for men under 55. It is second for women under 55.

"Regular colonoscopy screenings are vital in the fight against colon cancer," continued Dr. Weber. "These screenings can detect precancerous polyps, which can be removed before they develop into cancer. Early detection is key to successful treatment and can significantly reduce mortality rates. We urge everyone, particularly those over the age of 45 or with a family history of the disease, to get screened regularly."

Bill Walton's legacy as a red-headed hippie, a devoted Grateful Dead fan, and an acolyte of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden will always be remembered. His contributions to the sport, including leading UCLA to NCAA championships in 1972 and 1973 and winning NBA championships with the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics, are etched in history. Named the national player of the year three times, Bill Walton inspired countless individuals with his achievements and zest for life.

As we honor Bill's memory, let his passing be a powerful reminder of the importance of health vigilance. Preventative screenings save lives. At GI Alliance, we are committed to providing comprehensive care and spreading awareness about the critical importance of early detection in combating colon cancer.

For more information on colon cancer prevention and the services provided by GI Alliance, please visit gialliance.com .

About GI Alliance:

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician owned network for gastrointestinal care in the US. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 800 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality GI care for patients in 400 practice locations across Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Washington. GI Alliance partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices supporting operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Investing in clinical research, care management strategies and sharing knowledge across the network, GI Alliance streamlines patient care, equipping physicians with cutting edge skills and treatment protocols that improve the patient experience and ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

