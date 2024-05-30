Valuence Merger Corp. I Announces Adjournment of Shareholder Meeting to Approve an Extension

NEW YORK, NY, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valuence Merger Corp. I (“Valuence”)(Nasdaq: VMCA), announced today that it has adjourned the extraordinary general meeting (the “Meeting”) seeking shareholder approval of an extension of the time that it has to consummate an initial business combination (the “Extension Amendment Proposal”). The Meeting will reconvene at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, June 3, 2024. The Meeting will still be held in person at the offices of White & Case LLP, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020.



Shareholders may withdraw redemptions at any time until the vote is taken with respect to the Extension Amendment Proposal. Shareholders may request to reverse their redemption by contacting Valuence’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at One State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004 (e-mail: spacredemptions@continentalstock.com).

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

