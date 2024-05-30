Mountain America Credit Union Recognized with Two Best of State Awards

Best of State awards Mountain America for best credit union and corporate wellness program

SANDY, Utah, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual gala, Best of State awarded Mountain America Credit Union two awards: Best Credit Union and Best Corporate Wellness Program.

"We're honored that Best of State recognized us in two categories," said Sterling Nielsen, president of Mountain America Credit Union. "These awards highlight our team members' achievements in taking care of our members, and our culture's strength."

Over the past ten years, Mountain America has grown its assets from $3 billion to over $19 billion and expanded its membership base from 400,000 to over one million across six states. This growth has positioned Mountain America as the 9th largest credit union in the United States, highlighting its strong performance and service quality.

Mountain America stands out for its ethical practices and excellent workplace environment. It was recognized nationally as a 2024 top 5 places to work by USA Today underscoring its commitment to employees and culture. The credit union has also been recognized regionally as a top workplace in Idaho, Arizona, and Nevada. Recent innovations like the 40/15 First Time Homebuyer Mortgage and multicultural engagement programs including branches designated as Spanish “hubs” with enhanced Spanish speaking capabilities showcase its commitment to developing products that serve its members' specific needs.

In addition to comprehensive health care benefits, Mountain America provides free resources for employees – meal prep with a dietitian, online fitness classes, personal or family counseling, an onsite health clinic, wellness facilities, ergonomic furniture, and subscriptions to wellness programs that encourage a positive health and wellness lifestyle.

For more information about Best of State, please visit https://www.bestofstate.org/

