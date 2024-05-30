B.C. ensures continued access to COVID-19 medication

CANADA, May 30 - Adults at high risk of severe outcomes due to COVID-19 are benefiting from access to nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) as the Province provides 100% coverage for the drug.

Paxlovid is an anti-viral medication approved by Health Canada in January 2022 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 outcomes.

Previously, Paxlovid was covered by the Government of Canada. As it is no longer covered by the federal government, Paxlovid is now covered through BC PharmaCare’s Plan Z, the Province’s universal coverage plan, to ensure continued access to the medication. This provides full coverage for the medication for B.C. residents with an active medical services plan (MSP), as of Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

This change ensures coverage is aligned with clinical evidence and improves patient access to appropriate medications.

It is recommended for people at higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization, such as those who are immunocompromised. Treatment must begin within five days of start of symptoms to be effective and can help prevent symptoms from getting worse. It does not prevent people from getting COVID-19 before or after an exposure.

Since April 8, 2024, a spring COVID-19 booster is available to people in B.C. to maintain and extend protection for themselves and their loved ones against serious illnesses from COVID-19. B.C.’s COVID-19 spring program is focused on providing vaccines to those most at risk of severe COVID-19 illness or complications and people who have not yet received an updated vaccine dose.

However, anyone who feels they would benefit from an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine can contact the call centre at 1 833 838-2323 to book an appointment or walk into a pharmacy where the vaccine is available.

To learn more about COVID-19 testing and treatment, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/treatments

To learn about the launch of spring COVID-19 boosters, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024HLTH0036-000506

For more information about BC PharmaCare, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents

People who want a notification to book an appointment or who are not yet registered are encouraged to do so by visiting: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register