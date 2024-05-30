Cosmetics Face Serum Market Projected Touch Approximately $5.6 Billion, Growing At a Rate of 4.8% From 2022-2031

Cosmetics Face Serum Market Overview, 2031

The salon segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

The face self-tanning serum segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cosmetics Face Serum Market by Product Type, by Price Point, by Gender, by Application, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global cosmetics face serum market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in consciousness among people regarding beauty, rapid changes in lifestyle, increase in standard of living, growth of the cosmetics industry in both developed and developing nations, and increase in popularity of vegan and plant-based ingredient blends in cosmetics drive the growth of the global cosmetics face serum market. On the other hand, high cost of these products hinders the growth of the market to an extent. However, introduction of new products with natural ingredients and inventive packaging is expected to offer new opportunities for the industry.

Cosmetics face serum is a skincare treatment based on oil and water that helps to treat the skin. The face serum's moisturizing properties are significantly higher than most cosmetics used for humidifying the face. The high moisturizing property of the face serum is attracting customers to opt for it instead of using any other cosmetic product. In response to the increase in demand for effective solutions, the cosmetics face serum industry has taken considerable steps to address particular skincare issues such as acne, skin lightening, aging, and wrinkles. Cosmetics face serum market trends have grown popular among the worldwide population, particularly among middle-aged people who wish to maintain their youthful appearance through the usage of cosmetics face serum.

The cosmetics face serum market holds a substantial scope for growth; however, its contribution to the world market would increase significantly within the next six years. Innovation is the key to the success of the cosmetics face serum market. Customers' increased demand for cosmetics goods has prompted producers to develop natural or herbal cosmetics products at reasonable rates and in environmentally friendly packaging.

According to the cosmetics face serum market analysis, the market is segmented based on product type, price point, gender, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the face sunscreen serum segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fifths of the global cosmetics face serum market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, as it provides sun protection to the skin which helps to reduce skin damage and prevent skin diseases in men and women. The face self-tanning serum segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on price point, the economy segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global cosmetics face serum market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period as it provides desired results as a premium product at an affordable price. The medium segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period as it comes with a wide variety as most people prefer mid-range cosmetic face serum according to its quality and affordable prices as well.

Based on application, the households segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global cosmetics face serum market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to consumers using them to protect their health, enhance their well-being, and boost their self-esteem. The salons segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America has the highest cosmetics face serum market share of around 31.4% in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that the rise in cases of skin-related issues is a growing concern in the U.S., which is estimated to augment the cosmetic face serum market in the region. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States and affects up to 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience at least minor acne and skin-related problems, which fuel the market growth for cosmetics face serum in the region.

The key players profiled in this report include Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., EMK Products, LLC, Kao Corporation, KOSÉ Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Philosophy, Inc., Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Company.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬: Consumer preferences play a significant role in driving demand for face serums. Understanding what consumers are looking for in terms of ingredients, benefits (such as anti-aging, hydration, brightening), packaging, and price points can help identify growth opportunities.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: There is a growing demand for natural and clean beauty products, including face serums. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the ingredients they put on their skin and are seeking products free from harmful chemicals. Formulating face serums with botanical extracts, vitamins, and antioxidants can appeal to this segment.

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: With an aging population globally, there is a consistent demand for anti-aging skincare products, including face serums. Ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamin C are popular for their anti-aging properties. Innovations in formulations and delivery systems can drive growth in this segment.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Personalization is a growing trend in the cosmetics industry. Offering customizable face serums tailored to individual skin concerns can attract consumers looking for personalized skincare solutions. Technologies like AI-powered skin analysis tools can assist in recommending personalized formulations.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠: Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to consumers. Brands adopting sustainable practices, such as using eco-friendly packaging materials and reducing carbon footprint, can differentiate themselves and attract environmentally conscious consumers.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞: The rise of e-commerce and social media has transformed the cosmetics industry. Brands leveraging digital marketing channels, influencer partnerships, and e-commerce platforms can reach a broader audience and drive sales growth. Engaging content and educational resources can also help build brand loyalty.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cosmetics face serum market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cosmetics face serum market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ ○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cosmetics face serum market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



