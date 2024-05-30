Submit Release
Vietnam Airlines ranks 11th out of top 25 airlines in the world

VIETNAM, May 30 -  

HÀ NỘI — The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines (VNA), has been ranked 11th out of the top 25 airlines in the world for 2024 by AirlineRatings.com.

The ranking was based on criteria like safety, product and service quality, aircraft age, profitability, passenger reviews, innovation and aircraft orders.

Vietnam Airlines was recognised as the first and only five-star international airline from Việt Nam, according to APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) ratings. This reflects the airline's efforts to improve its service quality in recent years.

The website notes that Vietnam Airlines' ranking in the top 25 globally was due to its advantages in fleet, on-time performance, ground and in-flight services, as well as its representation of Vietnamese cultural identity and skilled and professional staff. — VNS

