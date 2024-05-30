Bình Dương brings its One Commune, One Product collection to HCM City

VIETNAM, May 30 -

HCM CITY – Some unique Bình Dương Province’s rural products are on display at an expo being held in HCM City from May 29 to June 2.

Organised by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade and the city's Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), the OCOP (One Commune, One Product) connection week has attracted 60 businesses and cooperatives.

They are showcasing more than 150 products such as handicrafts from bamboo and rattan, lacquer, coffee, green black beans, durian, green-skinned grapefruit, orange, melon, jackfruit, pepper, Ganoderma mushroom, bird’s nest, straw mushroom and black garlic.

The event is part of a series of activities to improve the Socio-Economic Development Cooperation Programme between the city and various localities.

It supports businesses, cooperatives and business households in Bình Dương to have opportunities to promote their OCOP products to consumers.

Within its framework, a conference to connect trade between businesses in Bình Dương and distribution and export businesses in the city took place on May 29.

Nguyễn Thúy Hằng, deputy director of the province’s Trade Promotion Centre and Industrial Development, said the programme would become a bridge to support the businesses production and export in the two places.

Hồ Thị Quyên, deputy director of ITPC, said Bình Dương is a locality with dynamic industrial - urban development but still has many famous craft villages and handicrafts and ceramic production establishments.

The city is a large consumer market with over 10 million people, has a developed distribution system and is a gateway to international trade, she said.

It is also a production and export centre with many export processing enterprises, and ready to support and connect with businesses and cooperatives in Bình Dương, she added. – VNS



