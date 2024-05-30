TYLin Earns Project of the Year Recognition from OPWA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that the Ontario Public Works Association (OPWA) has selected the York-Peel Feedermain Emergency Repair as the 2023 Project of the Year in the Emergency Construction/Repair Category. The York-Peel Feedermain is part of a 360-kilometre transmission water main system supplying 30% of the water demand for Canada’s Regional Municipality of York (the Region). The emergency repair project used Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) lining to efficiently repair leaks in this critical feedermain with zero negative environmental impact. TYLin International Canada Inc. (TYLin) served as the Prime Consultant for the project.

In 2022, as part of a leak detection inspection, the Region identified two leak points near and beneath the Humber River within an area regulated by the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority. The severity of one of the leaks, estimated at 30 litres/second, demanded swift and decisive action. In cooperation with the Region, TYLin, and Robinson Consultants Inc. provided an expeditious and comprehensive evaluation of potential rehabilitation measures. The repairs needed to be made with the feedermain shut down during the winter months and completed in time to meet peak spring demand to ensure continued uninterrupted service to the community. With significant time constraints and the environmentally sensitive project area, CFRP lining was the optimal solution.

CFRP involves applying layers of carbon fiber fabric coated with a polymer resin to strengthen and repair structures from within. This project marked the first use of CFRP for the Region. The Region, consultant team, and contractors worked together to develop the work plan needed to decommission the feedermain, inspect the condition, design and complete the repair, and recommission the feedermain in only six months. Overall, a total of 370 metres (1, 214 feet) of feedermain was rehabilitated using CFRP.

“This project illustrates the advantages of CFRP in achieving urgent repairs of pipes greater than 750 millimetres in diameter with minimal environmental impact,” notes TYLin Project Manager Nathalie McCutcheon, P.Eng. “Conventional industry options could not have met the challenges of this project, but having consultants and contractors skilled in the application of this technology was critically important to the project’s success and the safety of those completing the installation. We are thrilled to be recognized by OPWA.”

TYLin and our project partners accepted the award on May 29, 2024, in Mississauga, Ontario. OPWA is the local chapter of the Canadian Public Works Association and the American Public Works Association. Its award program highlights the best leaders, projects, and innovations in public works.

About TYLin:

Founded in 1954, TYLin is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,600 employees working in 97 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. TYLin is a member of Sidara, one of the world’s leading architecture, engineering, project management, and energy consultancy groups. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

