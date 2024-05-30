Privia Health to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its management team plans to present at the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, beginning at 11:00 am ET / 10:00 am CT.



The live webcast and replay of the event will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health’s platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

