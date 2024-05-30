Booming Market: Neurological Biomarkers Projected to Hit $18.9 Billion by 2031

Neurological Biomarkers Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Neurological Biomarkers Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2031. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Neurological Biomarkers.



Neurological biomarkers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. Ever-increasing rise in the incidence of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s is anticipated to contribute toward the robust growth of neurological biomarkers among these two applications. In addition, surge in adoption of neurological biomarkers in drug development and validation has increased over the years to improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Further, rise in transition toward personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied across Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.



𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurological biomarkers market forecast, future estimations and neurological biomarkers market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing neurological biomarkers market opportunity.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the neurological biomarkers industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the neurological biomarkers industry.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐁𝐲 2031: USD 18.9 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 13.6%

Forecast period: 2021 - 2031



𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Genomic

Proteomic

Metabolomic

Others



𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Parkinson's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis



𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Rest Of LAMEA)



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quanterix

merck kgaa

darmstadt

germany

bioMérieux

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

MYRIAD RBM (MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.)

PERKINELMER INC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Neurobio, shimadzu corporation



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

a. Genomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from genes and their expression patterns, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and gene expression profiles.

b. Proteomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from proteins, such as protein expression levels, protein modifications, and protein-protein interactions.

c. Imaging Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers obtained through various imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT) scans.

d. Metabolomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from metabolites, such as small molecules and metabolic pathways.

e. Others: This segment may include other types of biomarkers, such as epigenetic biomarkers or microRNA biomarkers.

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

a. Alzheimer's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease, such as amyloid beta and tau proteins.

b. Parkinson's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Parkinson's disease, such as alpha-synuclein and dopamine levels.

c. Multiple Sclerosis: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with multiple sclerosis, such as myelin basic protein and neurofilament light chain.

d. Stroke: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with stroke, such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP).

e. Other Neurological Disorders: This segment may include biomarkers associated with other neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and traumatic brain injury.

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in hospitals and clinics by healthcare professionals.

b. Research Institutes and Academic Centers: This segment focuses on biomarker research conducted in academic and research settings.

c. Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in specialized diagnostic laboratories.

d. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment focuses on biomarker discovery and development carried out by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



