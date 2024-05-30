Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Distribution on Fandango and ElectricNow

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its film distribution network. Starting next month, several of its popular titles—Babysitter Wanted, You Can’t Kill Stephen King, and Mosquito Man—will be showcased on Fandango at Home.







In addition, Big Screen has secured a deal with ElectricNow, a rapidly growing streaming channel launched by Dean Devlin’s (known for hits like Independence Day, Stargate, The Librarians) Electric Entertainment.

Under ElectricNow’s “New and Fresh” section, Big Screen’s films such as Singularity Principle, You Can’t Kill Stephen King, Target Practice, and Mosquito Man are available for streaming.

With these new distribution platforms, Big Screen is poised for increased revenue growth. CEO Kimberley Kates commented, “We are actively exploring multiple avenues to boost our revenue. After regaining our film rights and leaving an underperforming distributor, we are significantly expanding our reach and maximizing our film exploitation.”

Big Screen has also renewed its distribution deal for the acclaimed film Sodium Babies by The Deka Bros, with plans to release it on additional platforms in the coming months.

Furthermore, the company is developing new IPs and preparing several new films and TV shows for production. Among these is Hollywood Legends: The Marilyn Monroe Story, currently in post-production.

https://www.electricnow.tv

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, distribution in the US and Internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Chi

big@bigscreenent.com – 323.654.3400

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7060e941-c15d-4264-8f5b-7d5a0a15a578

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc116d0d-319d-424b-a4ec-70ec0ab4b589