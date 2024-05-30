Biognosys Launches Spectronaut 19 and Presents Advances with Its Research Platforms at the ASMS 2024 Annual Conference

Spectronaut ® 19 offers significant improvements in identifications, candidate discovery, scalability for large-scale analysis, and support for novel workflows

ZURICH, Switzerland and NEWTON, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a leading inventor and developer of mass spectrometry-based proteomics solutions, has announced the company’s attendance at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Conference from June 2nd to June 6th in Anaheim, CA, where the company will launch Spectronaut 19 and present major scientific and technological advances for its proprietary proteomics research software, services, and data insights solutions.

Biognosys’ scientific presence includes two breakfast seminars, four oral presentations, and eleven posters. In addition, their team of scientific experts will be present at booth #314. Further, Biognosys will participate in the activities of its strategic partner, Bruker, showcasing a comprehensive ecosystem of proteomics solutions at Bruker’s eXceed Symposia, “Multiomics solutions for the post-genomic era” on Sunday, June 2nd, and Hospitality Suite from Sunday, June 2nd until Wednesday, June 5th.

Spectronaut® 19: Unleashing the Power of AI for Deep, Fast, and Scalable DIA Analysis

This latest release of Biognosys’ flagship software for DIA analysis comes with significant improvements in peptide and protein level identifications, increased depth of candidates' discovery rate, scalability for large-scale analysis and enterprise use, and extended support for novel workflows.

“While this is one of the feature richest releases we ever had, it’s the improvement in quantification that stands out in Spectronaut 19,” said Lukas Reiter, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Biognosys. “We invested a lot in understanding quantification better, which has clearly paid off. In terms of technologies, improved AI models had a significant impact on this year’s release.”

Jun.-Prof. Dr. Florian Meier-Rosar from University Hospital Jena (UKJ), Faculty of Medicine, stated: “Spectronaut is a great fit for our DIA projects. Its directDIA workflow combines ease of use with reliable quantification which suits our needs when studying protein abundance and post-translational modifications at scale.”

Yansheng Liu, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Pharmacology, commented: “Spectronaut is our preferred DIA analysis software due to its high performance and user-friendly interface, which makes analyzing our complex and multiplex DIA datasets both easy and reliable.”

Biognosys’ Breakfast Seminar, “Spectronaut 19: Unlock your data’s true story” on Tuesday, June 4th is entirely dedicated to this release, featuring presentations by Prof. Josh Coon from University of Wisconsin-Madison, titled “Single-Shot DIA Proteome Analysis: The New Gold Standard for Quantitative Proteomics”, and Denys Oliinyk from Jena University Hospital, titled “Towards High-dimensional Phosphoproteomics with Data-independent Acquisition and µPhos”. In addition, the company will present 3 orals and 3 posters highlighting recent improvements in Spectronaut.

TrueDiscovery®: now enhanced with groundbreaking P2 Plasma Enrichment technology for unbiased, deep plasma proteomics

Biognosys is launching a novel, proprietary P2 Plasma Enrichment method for single-well, single particle-type based enrichment with market-leading performance and superior economics. The method offers excellent quantitation and higher throughput for large-cohort biomarker or drug discovery studies, and clinical, epidemiological, or population proteomics research. The P2 Plasma Enrichment workflow will be available as a CRO service via Biognosys’ TrueDiscovery® platform, or as an in-house method for high-performance mass spectrometry end-users via licensing.

The technical features and performance data will be presented on Wednesday, June 5th during the WP 084 poster session and on Monday, June 3rd during Biognosys’ Breakfast Seminar, “Accelerating Drug Discovery and Development with Biognosys’ Next-Generation Proteomics Services”. This seminar also features presentations by Eric Kuhn from Kymera Therapeutics on “Mass Spectrometry-Based Approaches to Targeted Protein Degradation Drug Discovery and Development” and Alan Shomo from Biogen on “Development of a Quantitative CSF LRRK2 Assay to Support Clinical Studies”.

TrueTarget®: introducing a high-throughput workflow for large-scale drug target deconvolution screening

A critical challenge in drug development is the high failure rate of candidate drugs in clinical trials. Identifying drug targets and potential off-targets efficiently is crucial. Biognosys' TrueTarget® platform, powered by limited proteolysis mass spectrometry (LiP-MS), is a powerful tool for unbiased drug target identification, that is available both as contract research service and licensing option. To facilitate its use for large-scale screening, Biognosys developed an innovative, LiP-MS-HT protocol for automated high-throughput drug target deconvolution that achieves improved target identification and reduced measurement time, with high reproducibility and quantitative precision. Biognosys will present the new LiP-MS-HT workflow during the ThOH Oral Session on Thursday, June 6th.

DigitalProteome™ and Proteoverse™: turning data into biological insights for biopharma research

Biognosys’ new data insights solution, DigitalProteome™, provides valuable insights into protein expression and significantly enhances in-vivo biomarker discovery and drug development studies. The database includes proteome profiles from 22 healthy tissues from humans, mice, and rats and is readily available as an off-the-shelf library. The key characteristics of the DigitalProteome™ database will be presented on Wednesday, June 5th during the WP 070 poster session. The resource is available for biopharma research via licensing.

To make the rich mass spectrometry data produced by Biognosys' research service platforms even more accessible and actionable, customers can access the novel Proteoverse™ platform for data visualization and exploration to swiftly extract valuable biological insights, identify key analytes from thousands of proteins, explore peptide-level structures, and examine their biological relevance. The tool will be presented on Thursday, June 6th during the ThP 119 poster session. The tool is initially available as a free-of-charge service alongside Biognosys' TrueDiscovery® research projects.

Visit https://biognosys.com/asms2024 for a complete overview of Biognosys’ presence at ASMS. Posters will be available for download by Friday, June 7.

About Spectronaut®

Spectronaut is Biognosys’ flagship data analysis software for data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics.

The software employs advanced Search and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to translate data into actionable insights for life science research. Spectronaut enables reproducible and precise quantification of thousands of proteins in a single experiment and provides multi-dimensional insights into protein expression, function, and structure across all major biological species and sample types. For more information, visit spectronaut.com .

About TrueDiscovery®

The Biognosys TrueDiscovery platform offers integrated proteomics solutions across the entire drug development pipeline.

TrueDiscovery is powered by Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) mass spectrometry, an advanced Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)-based protein quantification technology co-invented and patented by Biognosys.

TrueDiscovery is the only platform that searches the complete proteome to quantify thousands of the most relevant proteins, including an unlimited number of proteoforms. The platform enables the deepest unbiased profiling of tissue and biofluids proteomes with unbeatable specificity on a large scale. The generated data are highly reproducible and easily transferrable to clinical assays. Studies can be performed in a GCP compliant environment. For more information, visit truediscovery.bio .

About TrueTarget®

The Biognosys TrueTarget proteomics platform uniquely addresses the most pressing challenges in early drug discovery by identifying on- and off-targets to accelerate and de-risk drug development throughout the pipeline.

TrueTarget is powered by Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry (LiP-MS), a proprietary, patented chemoproteomics technology co-developed by Biognosys. TrueTarget™ is the only tool to probe structural changes across the complete proteome with peptide-level resolution, providing unique insights into compound binding and target identification.

The platform enables elucidating mechanisms of action and revealing unanticipated toxicities. For more information, visit truetarget.bio.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery®, TrueTarget®, and TrueSignature® research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500™ kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker (Nasdaq: BRKR), we make proteomics globally accessible. For more information, visit biognosys.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/940b0780-73b6-4c45-84f0-3541e3539ee7

Media Contact Yves Serroen Head of Marketing and Communications Phone +41 (0) 44 244 50 07 yves.serroen@biognosys.com