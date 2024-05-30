Leaders of the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Latvia agree on further military support for Ukraine in Prague

CZECH REPUBLIC, May 30 - On 28 May 2024, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala hosted a working dinner at his official residence focused on security cooperation. Attendees included Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and representatives from the United States. In a joint statement, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue military support for Ukraine, which is waging a courageous but unequal fight against Russian aggression

“Peace and security across Europe hinge on stopping Russian aggression. The battlefield situation is critical, and the conflict is entering a decisive phase. Therefore, we must step up our efforts and find ways to support Ukraine’s defence. We discussed specific options to speed up the delivery of ammunition to the front lines, provide additional air defence systems, and strengthen defence-industrial cooperation within the EU,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Fiala highlighted that the Czech Republic continues to develop its munitions initiative in coordination with international partners. “Fifteen EU and NATO countries have already contributed over 1.6 billion euros. Our efforts will soon enhance Ukraine’s defence capabilities. As promised, the first tens of thousands of 155 mm ammunition rounds will be delivered in June. Ukraine can expect the first shipment in the coming days,” added the Prime Minister.

A key topic of discussion was bolstering protection against Russian air attacks. In this context, the Czech Prime Minister praised the German government’s initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences, which has already raised nearly one billion euros. “The Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with the first simulator for F-16 aircraft pilots. I am confident that actual deliveries of these aircraft from Western allies will follow soon. These and other initiatives clearly demonstrate the West’s unity in supporting Ukraine,” stated the Czech Prime Minister.

The Czech Republic, along with partner countries, has provided Ukraine with 918 pieces of heavy equipment, nearly 21 million rounds of medium-calibre ammunition, and 1.7 million rounds of large-calibre ammunition and rockets. “And we will continue to do so. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine clearly shows that we must support the development of the European defence industry and enhance our defence capabilities. This is a key priority for Europe’s long-term security,” added Prime Minister Fiala.