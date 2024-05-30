FERRETTI GROUP & FLEXJET ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

-The agreement between the shipbuilding and private aviation leaders was announced at the Venice Boat Show. -The goal of the partnership is continued, combined growth in the luxury segment, with exclusive benefits and unique events for the ultra-high net worth customers shared by both partners.

Venice, Italy, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an agreement that connects the pinnacle of luxury from sea to sky, Ferretti Group and Flexjet have announced a contractual partnership.

The agreement was signed against the magnificent backdrop of the Venice Boat Show, where Ferretti Group, one of the top exhibitors, is presenting a remarkable fleet of 10 models, with two world premieres: Custom Line Navetta 38 and Pershing GTX 80.

The partnership between the two world-leading luxury brands will provide combined, exclusive solutions to their audience of global Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs). The joint commitment aims to provide unparalleled luxury and exclusivity through a united philosophy: the constant pursuit of excellence in performance, design and service.

Specifically, the collaboration offers a number of exclusive benefits to clients from both companies. On a select and special occasion basis, Ferretti Group customers will have the opportunity to access Flexjet’s global fleet of over 300 private jets and private helicopters, which in Europe includes the ultra-long-range Gulfstream G650, Super-Midsize Praetor 600 and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. Additionally, selected Ferretti Group customers will be granted the privilege of utilising Flexjet’s growing number of private terminals, offering exclusive gateways at key airport locations such as Teterboro close to New York City, Naples in Florida and Van Nuys in California.

Flexjet’s shared aircraft owners and customers will benefit in turn from VIP access to prestigious global boat shows; private tours of the Ferretti Group’s Riva shipyard; and preferential terms on Riva Brand Experience line products and accessories.

The collaboration will also involve a shared presence at international boat shows and other high profile events, and in the joint curation of the bespoke and extraordinary private client experiences for which both are already renowned, such as Ferretti Group’s Private Preview in Monaco, and Flexjet’s primary VIP viewing experience at the historic Palio di Siena.

Furthermore, with Flexjet’s customised and boutique-style LXi Cabin Collection interiors a key differentiator in its field, the agreement includes an intent to create a Riva-inspired interior for one of the private jet company’s flagship and iconic Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO, said: “People who love cruising on Ferretti Group yachts expect standards of absolute excellence when they fly too, which is why I’m so pleased to associate our name with Flexjet, a partner that shares our same passion and desire to offer customers an increasingly rewarding experience. Venice is the ideal showcase to celebrate this important agreement. I have a background in the business jet industry and can confirm that Flexjet is the best partner.”

“This exciting partnership takes the decades-long expertise and luxury brand power from leaders in two complementary sectors, and combines them to present today’s UHNWI audience with a set of exclusive and unique advantages”, added Kenn Ricci, Chairman of Flexjet. “I have been a huge admirer of Ferretti Group’s philosophy for many years, and we share a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver a truly exceptional luxury experience. I’m excited to see how this significant strategic alliance can lift our offerings to even greater heights of excellence.”

For more information: Ferretti Group Media Center; Flexjet Press Centre

Flexjet

A global leader in private aviation, Flexjet has been long-established in the fractional jet ownership market since 1995. Its global headquarters and Global Operations Control Center are in Cleveland, Ohio, with its European operation based in London’s Mayfair and at Farnborough Airport. In Europe, Flexjet offers shared ownership of its premium fleet of business jets, including the Embraer Praetor 600 and Gulfstream G650. Internationally the exclusive fleet includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500, Praetor 600, Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. Flexjet’s helicopter division offers flying programmes on a fleet of owned and operated helicopters, including the Sikorsky S-76, Agusta AW109 and AW169, serving locations in the United Kingdom, northeastern United States, and southern Florida. In Europe Flexjet holds a 4AIR Silver Rating, recognising its leading approach to sustainability. This includes offsetting 300% of carbon emissions for every flight, with Owners also able to commit to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF); and invest in the Aviation Climate Fund (ACF) to support future flight research and development projects.

Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. Visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

Ferretti Group

Thanks to Italy’s centuries-old yachting tradition, the Ferretti Group is a world leader in the design, construction and sale of luxury yachts and pleasure vessels, with a unique portfolio of prestigious and exclusive brands: Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN, Custom Line and Wally. Led by Chief Executive Officer Alberto Galassi, the Ferretti Group owns and manages seven shipyards located across Italy, which combine the efficiency of industrial production with typical world-class Italian craftsmanship, reaching customers in more than 70 countries across the world thanks to a direct presence in Europe, the United States of America and Asia and its network of approximately 60 carefully selected dealers. The Ferretti Group motor yachts, utmost expression of Made in Italy elegance and creative genius, have always stood out for their exceptional quality, cutting-edge technology, record safety and optimum performance in the sea, as well as their exclusive design and timeless appeal.

For more information: www.ferrettigroup.com

