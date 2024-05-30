LPL Financial Welcomes Highland Partners

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that advisors with Highland Partners Financial Services, which is led by Managing Partner G. Mark Hamby, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving more than $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Momentum Independent Network, a subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings.



Based in Glen Allen, Va., in the greater Richmond area, Hamby has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and is known for fostering an entrepreneurial spirit. He founded Highland Partners in 2019 to offer a comfortable environment for like-minded advisors to follow the path of independence in serving their clients’ best interests. Highland Partners currently supports financial advisors J. Michael Duke, Thomas R. Kirby, Simon M. Joseph and Elaine B. Miller in Virginia, Bernard R.Theis in Pennsylvania and Lawrence Karpf, Jean E. Albanese and Patricia E. Donelan in New Jersey, each running individual practices focused on providing families, business owners and executives with investment strategies and holistic financial planning.

“At Highland Partners, we understand why so many practice owners are seeking independence but are hesitant to follow their heart,” said Hamby. “That's why we have created a custom partnership that delivers the control of independence with the comfort of a turnkey employee atmosphere. We find this gives advisors an easier path to put the needs of their clients first.”

In their continual effort to improve the products, services and technology for clients, the Highland team conducted an extensive due diligence process to find a new wealth management partner.

“It quickly became clear that LPL’s market reach, award-winning technology and commitment to the individual investor experience made them the obvious choice,” Hamby said. “LPL is widely known as an industry leader that can keep pace with clients’ needs not just today, but well into the future. We wanted simplicity and ease of doing business, and LPL does a good job of lifting our brand and providing innovative resources that will cut down on some of the busy work. This will allow us to raise the level of service and create differentiated experiences for our advisors and clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Mark and the Highland Partners team to the LPL community, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success for years to come. At LPL, we remain steadfast in our commitment to being a long-term partner by delivering a sophisticated wealth management platform and robust business tools designed to help advisors differentiate their practice and be successful serving the needs of their clients.”

