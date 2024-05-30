Revolutionizing Oncology Care: AI-Powered Ultrasound Device Enhances Cardiac Monitoring for Chemotherapy Patients

REDMOND, Wash., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study published in the European Heart Journal highlights the significant enhancements that the Kosmos ultrasound system, developed by EchoNous, brings to cardiac evaluations for chemotherapy patients. This AI-powered device enables even non-expert ultrasound users, such as junior oncologists and nurses, to accurately and swiftly assess left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), a crucial indicator of heart health and a critical measure to monitor in patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.



Dr. Dimitri Dionysopolous, one of the study's authors, highlighted the Komsos’s significant impact: “With very little training, oncology staff can accurately measure a patient's heart function in real-time. Our study revealed that the measurement process is very fast, taking less than 10 minutes from start to finish, which could dramatically change how we implement care in practice.”

Kosmos, equipped with AI algorithms Trio and Kosmos Auto EF, guides users through the scanning process, making it easier to learn and enabling precise cardiac and abdominal imaging, along with more efficient LVEF calculations. This system, which produces high-quality echocardiographic images at the point of care, is a testament to the potential of AI in healthcare.

“This is a tremendous result that fits into many conversations happening around healthcare right now,” said Graham Cox, CEO at EchoNous. “Healthcare organizations desperately need to enable less trained medical staff to perform ultrasound exams, and this study shows that it’s feasible with Kosmos and its AI capabilities.”

In the study involving 115 patients, cardiologists performed traditional echocardiography and compared it with scans that oncology staff, including senior oncologists, residents, and nurses, performed using the Kosmos ultrasound system. The findings demonstrate that non-ultrasound experts can effectively use Kosmos, achieving diagnostic accuracy between 89 to 94 percent among different operators. These promising results suggest a future where Kosmos could be widely used by oncology staff, leading to faster clinical workflows and enhanced care for cancer patients.

