Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market to Reach $140.9 million, Globally, by 2032 at 3.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The ultrasonic position sensor market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements and innovation in next-generation electronics solutions. This progress has led to the development of more advanced and accurate ultrasonic sensors, which are increasingly being integrated into various applications across industries.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market by Range (Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range), and Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "ultrasonic position sensor market" was valued at $102.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $140.9 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth



Smart cities along with IoT devices have created a good environment for ultrasonic position sensors as they are used widely in areas such as traffic management systems parking assistance or even detecting objects around smart infrastructures such as buildings, bridges etcetera where there might be environmental changes. Also, the rise in demand for ultrasonic position sensors is due to automation investments across different sectors, which need robots capable of perceiving distances accurately.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $102.5 million Market Size in 2032 $140.9 million CAGR 3.5% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Range, Application, and Region Drivers Rise of IoT and Smart Devices

Increase in Automation

Technological Advancements Opportunities Limited Range and Accuracy

Environmental Interference Restrain Surge in Emerging Applications



The medium-range segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



By range, the medium-range segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one third of the global ultrasonic position sensor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to its versatile applicability in various industrial and automotive applications, offering a balance between accuracy and cost-effectiveness. Further, the medium-range segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2032.



The automotive segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



On the basis of application, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one fourth of the global ultrasonic position sensor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the automotive segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2032, to the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies in the automotive industry.



Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for less than one-third of the ultrasonic position sensor market revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of major automotive and industrial companies, strong investment in research and development, and high adoption rates of advanced technologies across various industries in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the leading position during the forecast period of 2024-2032 with a CAGR of 5.4%.



Leading Market Players: -

Balluff GmbH

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer Group

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Turck)

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

OMRON Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Sick AG.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ultrasonic position sensor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market Key Segments:



By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range



By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:



Quantum Sensors Market valued at $0.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.11 billion by 2032, by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.07% from 2023 to 2032.

Thermal Biosensor Market valued at $5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Machine sensor market valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $35.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Nano radiation sensors market valued at $252.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $482.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Smart grid sensors market was valued at $364.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031.

