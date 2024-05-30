Coherus Management to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that senior management will present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The presentation will be accessible via Webcast through a link on the Investor Events and Presentations section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. This webcast will be available for replay until July 7, 2024.

Coherus Contact Information:

For Investors:

Jami Taylor

Head of Investor Relations

IR@coherus.com