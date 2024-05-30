International Land Alliance Reports Sales at Oasis Park Resort

Topline May Sales Volume exceeds $2,000,000.



SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today reported home site sales at Rancho Costa Verde of approximately $500,000, completed home sales of $580,000, and approximately $900,000 of new home construction in the contract stage as well as $400,000 in home site sales at Oasis Park Resort for the month of May.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, noted: “The majority of sales are resulting from digital media marketing activities that were implemented at the beginning of the year. Due to recent modifications in our accepted revenue recognition formula, we expect our financial statement sales revenue to reflect our actual closed sales volume more accurately this year. Also, as planned, the acquisition of Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC last year has resulted in home site sales to the general public for the first time at the Company’s Oasis Park Resort. The reasons for the acquisition were to utilize the existing marketing activities and sales force of Rancho Costa Verde for all the Company’s real estate developments as well as for revenue streams of Rancho Costa Verde.”

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.