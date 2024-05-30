Carahsoft Makes Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Solutions Available on its GSA Schedule

New Designation Makes Juniper’s Secure Networking Portfolio Available to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

RESTON, Va., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added Juniper Networks’ network security offerings to its GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule, making Juniper’s zero trust solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. This will enable Federal, State and Local Government agencies to more easily leverage Juniper’s AI for IT Operations (AIOps) offerings to simplify network operations and drive customer experience and engagement.

“Carahsoft is committed to helping our Government customers protect their data and digital connections from cyber-attacks through the deployment of cutting-edge network security solutions," said Eric Goycochea, Sales Director who leads the Juniper Team at Carahsoft. "We are pleased to add Juniper to our GSA Schedule, and we look forward to working with our reseller partners to increase the availability of these innovative zero trust solutions in the Public Sector market.”

Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, which includes Marvis®, the only AI-Native VNA in the industry and driven by Mist AI™, delivers the best end-to-end operator and end-user experiences and drives Juniper’s zero trust network security capabilities. The unique cloud-enabled platform enhances customer experience and engagement with a simplified networking process. This approach enables Public Sector organizations to focus resources on fulfilling critical mandates, instead of logistics concerns.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Carahsoft through the inclusion on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule,” said Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President, Partner Organization at Juniper Networks. “This milestone further expands our presence in the Public Sector market, reaffirming our commitment to offering Government agencies simplified access to zero trust secured networking software and platforms. These solutions enhance connectivity, boosting Government efficiency and fostering innovation.”

Juniper’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 581-6600 or Juniper@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “Enabling the Modern Government,” featuring Juniper.

