Elemica Expands Executive Team to Drive Global Growth

Phil Weir and Prashant Bhatia appointed as new Elemica CCO and CMO, respectively

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain solutions and the premier Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries, proudly announces the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Phil Weir joins as Chief Commercial Officer and Prashant Bhatia joins as Chief Marketing Officer. These strategic appointments underscore Elemica’s commitment to furthering innovation and market leadership to meet the escalating requirements of global supply chain transformation.



In a statement, Elemica CEO Paul Carreiro expressed enthusiasm about the new additions to the team and the strategic direction they represent. "As we focus on scaling and executing on our vision, we will continue to invest in world-class talent, go-to-market capabilities, and market-leading products. The addition of Phil and Prashant to our executive team exemplifies our dedication to driving innovation and delivering exceptional benefits to our passionate and valued customers."

Phil Weir: Chief Commercial Officer

With over 25 years of expertise in supply chain transformation and sales leadership, Phil has orchestrated notable successes in customer-centric, value-based strategies and team development. Prior to joining Elemica, Phil spearheaded transformative initiatives at FourKites and played a pivotal role in the successful turn-around of the LLamasoft acquisition at Coupa. Prior to these roles, Phil was a leader at SAP for over 12 years where he led the consumer products sales team, new business sales team and helped design and develop its Value Engineering program. Phil’s leadership will drive Elemica’s Marketing, Sales, Customer Success, and Sales Operations teams toward continued growth.

Phil shared his excitement about joining Elemica, stating, “I am thrilled to lead Elemica’s go-to-market engine and collaborate with our talented teams to expand sales opportunities globally. Together, we will work to create truly exceptional customer and partner experiences.”

Prashant Bhatia: Chief Marketing Officer

Prashant brings a proven track record in building strategic global marketing functions and will be instrumental in shaping and executing Elemica’s go-to-market initiatives. Prashant will oversee brand strategy, growth marketing, communications, product and content marketing, and performance marketing to bolster Elemica’s market presence. Prior to joining Elemica, Prashant most recently served as CMO for SpendHQ, a procurement-based financial analytical solutions company. Before that, Prashant led strategy and marketing teams at companies such as Manhattan Associates, SAP, and Blue Yonder.

Commenting on his appointment, Prashant said, “I am honored to join Elemica and lead our global marketing efforts — helping to accelerate Elemica’s growth and strengthen our position as the leader in supply chain automation and connectivity.”

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries that accelerates and automates the massive number of digital connections required to improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world’s largest process manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization. It is a promise that significant investments in digital technology will enable supply chain automation, improved transparency, and delighted customers. That promise is not possible without the seamless, digital connections Elemica provides between trading partners at every stage of the supply chain.

Elemica’s customers enjoy automation levels at twice industry averages, 95% touchless supply chain processes, and the value of a trusted partner with 20+ years of expertise in supply chain automation, collaboration, and visibility. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

