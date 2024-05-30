Edible Garden Achieves High Scores in PrimusGFS Food Safety Audit; Reinforces Company’s Leadership Role in Food Safety

Further validates Edible Garden’s Zero-Waste Inspired® mission to deliver safe & sustainably grown produce to its customers

Builds on ongoing research collaboration with Auburn University aiming to further elevate controlled environment agriculture food safety in fresh produce

BELVIDERE, NJ, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that it achieved high scores in the Company’s PrimusGFS audit and that the production, packing, and distribution of its applicable products is certified to Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized Certification Program standards. PrimusGFS is a prestigious audit certification program, widely recognized by the GFSI for its expertise in ensuring food safety in the fresh produce industry.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are delighted to have achieved top-level PrimusGFS scores, a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Edible Garden team towards maintaining rigorous food safety standards. This achievement not only underscores our commitment to delivering the highest quality products but also reinforces our leadership in food safety, aligned with our Zero-Waste® inspired mission, ensuring the efficient production and delivery of fresh, sustainable produce.”

Ms. Jan-Tia Kern, Director of Food Safety and Quality Assurance, remarked, “At Edible Garden, we are constantly striving to elevate the standards of food safety throughout our operations. Receiving scores at this high level in our PrimusGFS audit from the strictest and most stringent of all the regulatory bodies is extremely important to us. The audit results reinforce our ongoing commitment to food safety issues and go hand-in-hand with our ongoing collaborative research study with Auburn University's Department of Horticulture on food safety issues related to fresh produce contamination in the CEA agtech sector, such as listeria."

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.



