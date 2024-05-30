Nexxen to Participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV (“CTV”), announces it will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Boston, MA. The fireside chat will be held at 3:00 PM ET on June 4, 2024, and will also be available on live webcast under the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/.



For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Stifel representative.

Fireside Chat and Webcast Details:

Presenter: Sagi Niri, Chief Financial Officer

Sagi Niri, Chief Financial Officer Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/nexxe/2299584

The webcast will also be available for replay on Nexxen’s investor relations website following the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately one year.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN).

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

KCSA (U.S. Investor Relations)

David Hanover, Investor Relations

nexxenir@kcsa.com

Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob / Aisling Fitzgerald

Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 or nexxen@vigoconsulting.com

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Charlie Beeson / George Dollemore (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern / Harriet Ward (ECM)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500