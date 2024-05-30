IMAPS Academy Online Portal Launched to Support Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Workforce Development

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS), the largest organization dedicated to the advancement and growth of microelectronics and electronics packaging, today formally introduced IMAPS Academy , an online training resource to support the industry’s rapidly growing need for workforce development. IMAPS has a strong track record delivering in-person professional development initiatives, which it is now expanding to an on-demand environment. Students and professionals of all levels of experience in the semiconductor advanced packaging ecosystem can learn about relevant processes, materials, and structures that are key in enabling microelectronic packaging directly from leading industry experts.

IMAPS Academy offers convenient professional development and technical training for students and others new to the industry, as well as opportunities for those currently involved in advanced packaging to expand their knowledge and capabilities, in turn enabling them to change roles or increase their value. Employers can also engage with IMAPS for future workforce development and employee onboarding, to minimize skill gaps and develop talent to give them a competitive advantage.

“IMAPS Academy is set to become the gold standard in semiconductor advanced packaging education,” stated Brian Schieman, Executive Director, IMAPS. “Our program is focused on delivering value-added training from an industry perspective so students can gain current, marketable knowledge, enabling them to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. With investment in advanced packaging accelerating globally, the need for workforce development is growing in kind, and IMAPS Academy offers an excellent opportunity to build this specialized talent pool.”

IMAPS Academy is a global platform that offers introductory, advanced and specialty training topics. The courses are focused on key advanced packaging technologies in support of various industries, including: 5G/mobile, IoT, automotive, military, power, industrial, networking, advanced computing & artificial intelligence, and medical. Academy instructors are leading technical experts who share both personal experiences and industry knowledge on focused topics.

IMAPS provides Certificates of Completion for each Academy training course. Participants can complete a series of courses to achieve a strong knowledge base and provide certificates to employers for continuous education requirements.

The introductory course “ What is a Package? ” is complementary and intended for those unfamiliar with the basics of IC packaging or wanting a quick refresher course. All other courses are offered with member, non-member and student pricing and include topics on chip packaging basics, wire bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, flip chip, system-in-package, failure analysis and more.

“With its dynamic curriculum and continuous updates, IMAPS Academy ensures that participants remain at the forefront of technological advancements. Future courses will delve into cutting-edge topics such as 3D package design, advanced materials, mechanical modeling, MEMS sensors and silicon photonics, reflecting our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends,” said Schieman.

About IMAPS

The International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS) is the largest society dedicated to the advancement and growth of microelectronics and electronics packaging. Worldwide, IMAPS offers educational and marketing opportunities for industry professionals, packaging organizations, and students through technical conferences and workshops, professional development courses, IMAPSource microelectronics packaging research library, local chapters, and exhibitions.

The Society encompasses a wide-range of technologies and topics critical to microelectronics assembly and packaging, including: on-shoring, heterogenous integration, fan-out wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D technologies, system-in-package, photonics/optical, power packaging, CPI, package design/modeling, interconnects, wire bonding, flip chip, MEMS, sensors, packaging for 5g/6g, RF/wireless, signal/power integrity, advanced materials, substrates and more.

