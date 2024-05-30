Florida Welcomes Another Del Taco Location With New Restaurant in Tallahassee

Del Taco brings both Mexican and American favorites such as tacos, burritos and Crinkle-Cut fries to more fans with Fresh Flex drive-thru location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant,* announced the opening of its new Fresh Flex location at 2410 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301. This marks Del Taco’s tenth location in Florida and the third restaurant for franchise organization, Consolidated Taco Holdings, now expanding their footprint in the state capital. The location is designed in Del Taco’s signature Fresh Flex layout, a bold, modernized design with innovative features to optimize operations and enhance the dining experience.



With its striking curb appeal, the Tallahassee restaurant invites residents in with its fresh, vibrant interior design that reflects the fresh ingredients being prepared daily in the working kitchen. Locals eager to pick up a Del Taco meal can swing through the drive-thru lane or utilize the contactless delivery pickup stations for orders placed via the Del Taco mobile app or third-party food providers. Location hours are 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

“May has been an exciting month as we opened two new Del Taco locations in the region, a location in DeFuniak Springs and now here in Tallahassee,” said a spokesperson for Consolidated Taco Holdings. “As the first Del Taco in the Tallahassee market, we’re excited to have the local community experience Del’s Mexican American menu filled with quality food that’s freshly chopped, grilled and shredded in the kitchen every day.”

Every Del Taco dish is freshly prepared in the restaurant's bustling kitchen, using high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled carne asada steak and chicken, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, signature creamy Queso Blanco, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, house-made guacamole and fresh hand-chopped pico de gallo. The classic menu features Del Taco’s popular Crinkle-Cut fries and a wide variety of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages and sweet treats.

For a limited time, Tallahassee residents can also enjoy the return of Del Taco’s beef birria menu. Braised for hours with traditional spices and chile peppers, the savory birria-style shredded beef is back and available in tacos, quesadillas, ramen, and the NEW Grilled Combo Burrito – all served with Del’s flavorful consumé broth. Guests can check out the full menu at https://deltaco.com/menu.

For those interested in joining the Tallahassee Del Taco team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

