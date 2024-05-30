United in ALS this June ALS Awareness Month

ALS Society of Canada rallying the community together to bring awareness to nearly 4,000 Canadians living with ALS and their families

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALS Awareness Month kicks off June 1, as the ALS Society of Canada (ALS Canada) brings the community together to build recognition of what amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is and the impact the relentless disease has on nearly 4,000 Canadians living with the disease and their families.



"An ALS diagnosis can be devastating. What we want people to know is – you are not alone,” says Tammy Moore, CEO, ALS Canada. “ALS Canada’s mission is to work with the ALS community to improve the lives of Canadians affected by ALS through advancing research, care, advocacy, and information. We realize that with each person diagnosed, there are roughly six additional people we touch within their circle of care. It’s important that we’re here, united together in our support. At ALS Canada, we do this by empowering people living with ALS to navigate the current realities of the disease, be informed consumers of ALS information, and advocate effectively for change. We also invest in high-quality research, that will fuel scientific discovery and hopefully lead to more approved therapies and improved quality of life.”

ALS is a neuromuscular disease that progressively paralyzes people because the brain can no longer communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. As a result, people with ALS often face a swift decline in the ability to talk, walk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. There is currently no cure for the disease that carries a lifetime risk of 1 in 300 for each of us. In addition to advancing research, care, advocacy and information, ALS Canada provides community-based services, including direct support provided by the ALS Canada Equipment Program and ALS Canada Community Leads to Ontario families living with ALS.

This June, help us recognize ALS Awareness Month by getting involved with ALS Canada in a variety of ways:

Purple for Awareness. Keep your eyes open for lighting and illuminations of local landmarks in your area as they go purple to recognize this important month. Check out the CN Tower, Nathan Phillips Square, and Niagara Falls throughout June. Take action! Snap a picture and post on your social media channels and tag @ALSCanada to show your support.

Keep your eyes open for lighting and illuminations of local landmarks in your area as they go purple to recognize this important month. Check out the CN Tower, Nathan Phillips Square, and Niagara Falls throughout June. Take action! Snap a picture and post on your social media channels and tag @ALSCanada to show your support. Lou Gehrig Day. Tune in on June 2 as Major League Baseball (MLB) recognizes Lou Gehrig Day, honouring the baseball great for his legacy and the awareness created for ALS around the world. The Blue Jays will mark the day at their home game.

Tune in on June 2 as Major League Baseball (MLB) recognizes Lou Gehrig Day, honouring the baseball great for his legacy and the awareness created for ALS around the world. The Blue Jays will mark the day at their home game. Global ALS Awareness Day. On Global ALS Awareness Day (June 21), ALS Canada will host a live webinar featuring the Chairs of the Canadian ALS Research Network (CALS) and provide an overview of the Top 10 exciting things about our understanding of ALS in 2024 presented by Dr. David Taylor, Vice-President, Research and Strategic Partnerships, ALS Canada. Register for free.

On Global ALS Awareness Day (June 21), ALS Canada will host a live webinar featuring the Chairs of the Canadian ALS Research Network (CALS) and provide an overview of the Top 10 exciting things about our understanding of ALS in 2024 presented by Dr. David Taylor, Vice-President, Research and Strategic Partnerships, ALS Canada. Register for free. Get Walk Ready! Get connected with the ALS community by joining the ALS Canada Walk to End ALS; for a complete list of dates and locations, visit walktoendals.ca.

Get connected with the ALS community by joining the ALS Canada Walk to End ALS; for a complete list of dates and locations, visit walktoendals.ca. Become a Monthly Donor. During the month of June, sign up for our Circle of Hope Monthly Giving Program and your monthly gift will be matched for three months thanks to our generous matching donor. Sign up today!

During the month of June, sign up for our Circle of Hope Monthly Giving Program and your monthly gift will be matched for three months thanks to our generous matching donor. Sign up today! Share your story and stay connected. Whether you want to share your journey or keep a loved one’s memory alive, we encourage you to follow ALS Canada on social media at @ALSCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Let us know what #aWorldFreeOfALS means to you.

About ALS and the ALS Society of Canada

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an unrelenting and currently terminal disease. It progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. Nearly 4,000 Canadians live with ALS and approximately 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed each year. Four out of five people living with ALS will die within two to five years of their diagnosis.

The ALS Society of Canada is working to change what it means to live with ALS. Grounded in and informed by the Canadian ALS community, we respond to the urgent unmet need for life-changing treatments by investing in high-quality research that will fuel scientific discovery and by engaging industry, supporting increased clinical capacity and advocating for equitable, affordable, and timely access to proven therapies.

Responding to the tremendous need for current and credible ALS knowledge, awareness and education, we empower Canadians affected by ALS to navigate the current realities of ALS, be informed consumers of ALS information, and advocate effectively for change. In Ontario, we provide direct community services to help people navigate ALS.

Founded in 1977, we are a registered charity that receives no core government funding – our work is powered by generous donors who share our vision of a future without ALS.

Join the conversation and connect with the ALS community online. Find ALS Canada on Twitter, Instagram, or like our page on Facebook.

For more information

ALS Society of Canada

media@als.ca

437-703-5402