NASA’s Visit to EMU is on the Agenda of US Embassy in Cyprus

Dr. Alex Lockwood, one of the leading scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) paid a visit to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU). Dr. Lockwood’s visit to EMU has been brought to the agenda of the United States of America (USA) Embassy in Cyprus. The US Embassy, Cyprus shared the said-visit on their social media accounts with the titled of “Major Engagement and Exploration at EMU”.

In their social media share, the embassy stated: “Major engagement and exploration at Eastern Mediterranean University! NASA scientist Dr. Alexandra Lockwood met with the Astronomy and Space Sciences Club, where she shared insights on the NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and guided students in observing the dynamic nature of the sun through a telescope. A truly enlightening experience for budding astronomers!”.

Organized by the Astronomy and Space Science Club operating under the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate with the contributions of Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Physics, the Astronomy Day event hosted Dr. Alex Lockwood who delivered a presentation titled “Discovering Our Universe: Past, Present and Future”, followed by an observation session that inspired and will continue to be inspiring the students. With the said event, EMU strengthened its place in international science community.

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that the visit created a great opportunity for EMU students, stressing that EMU always supports international endeavours whether in academic manner or scientific research. Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized their honour in hosting an esteemed guest from a globally renowned institution, highlighting that such events showcase EMU’s scientific capacity.