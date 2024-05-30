NewLake Capital to Participate in Fireside Chat at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 5th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat moderated by Pablo Zuanic, Managing Partner at Zuanic & Associates, on Wednesday, June 5th at 2 p.m. ET.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com .

