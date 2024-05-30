Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,761 in the last 365 days.

NewLake Capital to Participate in Fireside Chat at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 5th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat moderated by Pablo Zuanic, Managing Partner at Zuanic & Associates, on Wednesday, June 5th at 2 p.m. ET.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@kcsa.com
PH: (570) 209-2947


Primary Logo

You just read:

NewLake Capital to Participate in Fireside Chat at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 5th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more