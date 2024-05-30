Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,760 in the last 365 days.

LCS Elevates Innovation with New InnoTank™ Competition

Five employee finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges during a live competition for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize

Des Moines, IA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five LCS employees will compete in the company’s inaugural “InnoTank,” a pitch competition designed to showcase innovative ideas from corporate and community employees with the winner receiving a$10,000 grand prize.

"We are thrilled to announce the finalists for our inaugural InnoTank competition," said Frank Vedder, LCS Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer. "Each idea has the potential to advance LCS and the communities we serve through the people who know our industry the best – our employees. We are excited to see their diverse talents and perspectives on display through the live competition.”

The five InnoTank finalist individuals and teams include:

  • Ryan Muzzey, Director of Memory Care - Clarendale of St. Peters
  • Beth Elwood, Client Account Manager - CPS
  • Keaton Drees, Administrator, and Stephanie Sanchez, Lifestyles Coordinator - The Forum at Rancho San Antonio
  • Aaron Brady, IT Project Manager, Josiah Carter, VP/Director Finance & Accounting, and Michael Urick, IT Director/Clinical Systems – LCS
  • Laurel Mundell, Director of Administrative Services, Sarra Ninya, Associate Executive Director, Michelle Fredenburg, Director of Quality & Reimbursement, and Stephanie Markoski, Administrator - Cypress Village

Each InnoTank finalist pitch is kept confidential until the live competition where each will present to a panel of judges during the LCS Senior Living Management Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 25.

Media noteA digital version of this news release is available in the LCS Newsroom.  

# # #


Traci McBee
LCS
515.875.4500
mcbeetraci@lcsnet.com

You just read:

LCS Elevates Innovation with New InnoTank™ Competition

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more