Nano Dimension Announces Major Enhancement to its Additive Electronics Robotics Systems from Essemtec

New Technology from its Additive Electronics Product Line Increases Dispensing Speed by Up to 3x with Jet-on-the-fly Capability

Development to Accelerate Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”)

Waltham, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal and ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, today announced a major enhancement to its Additive Electronics (“AE”) offering from its Essemtec product group (“Essemtec Product Group”) that has introduced a new jet-on-the-fly capability, significantly enhancing the speed of additive electronics dispensing by up to 3x, marking a major advancement in AME.

The breakthrough comes from Nano Dimension’s Essemtec Product Group, which develops robotics systems critical for highly specialized and variable electronics manufacturing requirements. The jet-on-the-fly capability enables the precise dispensing of solder paste dots ranging from 250µm to larger sizes, even within tight spaces such as cavities. This ensures exceptional accuracy, repeatability, and reliability throughout the manufacturing process. This enhancement revolutionizes additive electronics manufacturing by significantly boosting efficiency and speed with an average expected speed of approximately 180,000 dots per hour (“DPH”) per board, and specific packages like BGA reaching up to 400,000 DPH. This process is expected to improve the unit economics and therefore the adoption of the Company’s systems.

Nano Dimension is poised to leverage this advanced capability to expand its footprint in the AE market, addressing the increasing demand from manufacturers for faster dispensing speeds in production settings. Notably, this enhancement will be available to existing customers, ensuring they can seamlessly integrate and benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

Olivier Carnal, General Manager of Nano Dimension’s Essemtec Product Group, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking jet-on-the-fly technology, which promises immediate performance improvements for both existing and new customers. This advancement signifies a remarkable leap forward in the industry, driving substantial change and empowering manufacturers with enhanced capabilities.”

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Nano Dimension, added: “Our development in our AE product with jet-on-the-fly technology is a crucial demonstration of how Nano Dimension is pushing the limits of electronics manufacturing. In increasing speed up to 3x, our systems will provide better unit economics, which in turn will open up more opportunities for our systems to be used in advanced manufacturing of electronics.”

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D, and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward Looking Statements

