Sonoco Announces New, State-of-the-Art, Technical and Engineering Center for Metal Packaging Innovation

HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today announced the grand opening of a new multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art center at 2850 Charter Street in Columbus, Ohio. The 11,000 square foot facility includes modern laboratories, prototyping equipment, training rooms, and collaboration spaces. The opening of the Sonoco Metal Packaging Technical & Engineering Center demonstrates the company’s commitment to expand leadership in sustainable metal packaging and creates a centralized location to support our customers with design support, advanced technical services, process development, engineering, and training.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Ernest Haynes, President of Sonoco’s metal packaging business stated, “We are excited to unveil our new state-of-the-art center which supports another milestone in our pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to high-quality, precision manufactured metal packaging. Our new center will foster even greater collaboration and productivity in a unified workspace where Sonoco will bring together can makers, brand owners, industry suppliers, and scientific partners to harness the latest advances in technology and deliver greater value to our customers.”

Sonoco is a leading manufacturer of sustainable metal packaging for food and beverage products and one of the largest aerosol can producers in North America. Sonoco produces steel tinplate 2-piece and 3-piece aerosol and food cans along with closures and packaging components from twelve manufacturing operations across the U.S.

Technical support is in high demand, particularly for shelf-life testing and package performance. Sonoco specifically offers expertise in Package Performance & Integrity Testing, Real-time Shelf-Life Testing, Electrochemical Corrosion Testing, among others. Additionally, Sonoco offers customized training opportunities accommodating large groups and facilitating comprehensive education on can manufacturing processes to accelerate production ramps, increase throughput, and improve quality.

Sonoco President and CEO, Howard Coker, commented, "We continue to invest in our packaging portfolio to leverage new technologies and innovations and provide our customers with the most modern and efficient solutions in the industry. The opening of our new Steel Can Technology Institute stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide superior solutions in leading-edge technology, design, and manufacturing for our customers."

About Sonoco

